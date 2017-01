Georgian Ambassador to U.S. to Attend Trumpís Inauguration

Georgian Ambassador to the United States Davit Bakradze will represent the country at the inauguration of the U.S. President on January 20.



“The states will be represented at the inauguration of the 45th President of the United States Donald Trump by the heads of their diplomatic missions. Georgia will be represented by Ambassador Davit Bakradze, who will participate in all official events scheduled within the ceremony,” the Georgian Foreign Ministry said.