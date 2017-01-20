Georgian PM Meets Ukrainian President in Davos

Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili met Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko in Davos on January 19 on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum.

З Прем’єр-міністром Грузії Гіоргі Квірікашвілі обговорили шляхи поглиблення торговельно-економічної та культурної співпраці #wef17 #davos17 pic.twitter.com/EHeS8Hiy03 — Петро Порошенко (@poroshenko) January 19, 2017

The sides discussed strategic issues of bilateral cooperation and reiterated their firm support to the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Georgia and Ukraine. Kvirikashvili and Poroshenko discussed the top level bilateral events scheduled for 2017, as the two countries mark the 25th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations, according to the Georgian PM’s and Ukrainian President’s administrations.



“It was noted at the meeting that Georgia considers Ukraine as a regional partner and aspires at deepening cooperation in political, trade, economic, cultural, tourism and other spheres,” Kvirikashvili’s press office reported.



“Special attention was paid to the common steps on the intensification of the political dialogue and enhancement of trade-economic and cultural cooperation,” the Ukrainian President’s administration said. “The President of Ukraine and the Prime Minister of Georgia stressed the importance of continuation of successful practice of interaction within the international organizations.”



Both sides reported that Kvirikashvili and Poroshenko talked on the visa liberalisation with the European Union and expressed hope that in 2017 their citizens would enjoy short-term visa-free travel to the EU.



“The sides also coordinated positions regarding the visa-free regime,” Poroshenko’s administration wrote.



Before his meeting with Petro Poroshenko, Giorgi Kvirikashvili held talks with his Serbian and Croatian counterparts, Aleksandar Vučić amd Andrej Plenković, respectively, and discussed bilateral relations.

