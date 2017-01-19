About Civil.ge
NATO Military Committee Holds Session on Georgia
Civil Georgia, Tbilisi / 19 Jan.'17 / 16:06

The Military Committee, NATO’s highest military authority, discussed Georgia’s progress on its defense reform and the implementation of the Substantial NATO-Georgia Package at its session dedicated to Georgia.

“During the meeting on Georgia, the Chiefs of Defense received an update on the status of the Substantial NATO Georgia Package as well as a briefing on the security situation in and around Georgia,” Chairman of the Military Committee General Petr Pavel, said at the press conference on January 18.

 


General Pavel added that the Chiefs of Defense noted the “challenging security situation” and reiterated their “commitment to the close cooperation and support” to Georgia.

“They also commended Georgia for their significant contribution to our Resolute Support Mission,” Pavel concluded.

The Military Committee meets three times a year, at the level of Chiefs of Defense to discuss NATO operations and missions and provide the North Atlantic Council with consensus-based military advice on how the Alliance can best meet global security challenges.

 
