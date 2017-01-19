Spanish PM Expresses “Growing Interest” in Georgia at Talks with Kvirikashvili

Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili met his Spanish counterpart Mariano Rajoy within his working visit to Madrid on January 18.



Mariano Rajoy “conveyed Spain’s growing interest in Georgia and the whole region of Caucasus to the Prime Minister of Georgia, at a time when Spanish economy is seeking [to] open up new markets,” according to the Spanish PM’s administration.



“During the meeting, they reviewed bilateral relations, and relations between Georgia and the European Union, since visa requirements for Georgian citizens will soon be removed following a process that Spain has backed since the outset and through NATO,” according to the Spanish PM’s administration.



Giorgi Kvirikashvili, according to his administration, thanked PM Rajoy for “his unwavering support of Georgia’s European and Euro-Atlantic integration and the country’s territorial integrity” and stressed that there is “much room” for expanding trade and economic relations between the two countries.



The sides also talked on Spain’s experience in tourism industry and the importance of implementing joint projects, according to the Georgian PM’s administration.



Tourism industry was one of the main issues at Kvirikashvili’s meeting with King Felipe VI on January 17. Kvirikashvili invited King Felipe VI to Georgia.



Later, King Felipe VI and Taleb Rifai, secretary-general of the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), visited Georgia’s exhibition space at the International Tourism Trade Fair, where Georgia participated for the first time.



Addressing the International Tourism Trade Fair, Kvirikashvili emphasized the increasing role tourism in Georgian economy and noted that it prompted Georgia to name its ambassador to Spain and the permanent representative to the UN World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), for the position of the organization’s secretary general.



“Ambassador [Zurab] Pololikashvili will be a worthy successor to assume these responsibilities,” Kvirikashvili stated and underlined the contribution of incumbent Secretary General Taleb Rifai to “strengthening the tourism industry.”



From Spain, the Georgian delegation led by the Prime Minister Kvirikashvili and including Foreign Minister Mikheil Janelidze and Economy Minister Giorgi Gakharia, will leave for Davos, to participate in the annual World Economic Forum.