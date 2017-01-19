About Civil.ge
Eng | Geo | Rus
Last updated: 16:06 - 19 Jan.'17
RSS
Mobile
Twitter
Facebook
Spanish PM Expresses “Growing Interest” in Georgia at Talks with Kvirikashvili
Civil Georgia, Tbilisi / 19 Jan.'17 / 14:16

Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili met his Spanish counterpart Mariano Rajoy within his working visit to Madrid on January 18.
 
Mariano Rajoy “conveyed Spain’s growing interest in Georgia and the whole region of Caucasus to the Prime Minister of Georgia, at a time when Spanish economy is seeking [to] open up new markets,” according to the Spanish PM’s administration.
 
“During the meeting, they reviewed bilateral relations, and relations between Georgia and the European Union, since visa requirements for Georgian citizens will soon be removed following a process that Spain has backed since the outset and through NATO,” according to the Spanish PM’s administration.
 
Giorgi Kvirikashvili, according to his administration, thanked PM Rajoy for “his unwavering support of Georgia’s European and Euro-Atlantic integration and the country’s territorial integrity” and stressed that there is “much room” for expanding trade and economic relations between the two countries.
 
The sides also talked on Spain’s experience in tourism industry and the importance of implementing joint projects, according to the Georgian PM’s administration.
 
Tourism industry was one of the main issues at Kvirikashvili’s meeting with King Felipe VI on January 17. Kvirikashvili invited King Felipe VI to Georgia.
 
Later, King Felipe VI and Taleb Rifai, secretary-general of the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), visited Georgia’s exhibition space at the International Tourism Trade Fair, where Georgia participated for the first time.
 
Addressing the International Tourism Trade Fair, Kvirikashvili emphasized the increasing role tourism in Georgian economy and noted that it prompted Georgia to name its ambassador to Spain and the permanent representative to the UN World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), for the position of the organization’s secretary general.
 
“Ambassador [Zurab] Pololikashvili will be a worthy successor to assume these responsibilities,” Kvirikashvili stated and underlined the contribution of incumbent Secretary General Taleb Rifai to “strengthening the tourism industry.”
 
From Spain, the Georgian delegation led by the Prime Minister Kvirikashvili and including Foreign Minister Mikheil Janelidze and Economy Minister Giorgi Gakharia, will leave for Davos, to participate in the annual World Economic Forum.
Latest News
19 Jan.'17 16:06
NATO Military Committee Holds Session on Georgia
Georgia’s Chief of Staff Vladimer Chachibaia attended the session of the Military Committee.
19 Jan.'17 14:16
Spanish PM Expresses “Growing Interest” in Georgia at Talks with Kvirikashvili
During his visit to Madrid the Georgian Prime Minister also met King Felipe VI.
18 Jan.'17 17:27
Former Parliamentary Speaker Outlines Political Plans
Davit Usupashvili speaks on achieving “serious success” in the next parliamentary elections.
18 Jan.'17 15:56
Tskhinvali Sets Date for Presidential Polls
Georgia’s breakaway region of South Ossetia will hold presidential elections on April 9.
18 Jan.'17 13:20
Political Ratings in NDI-Commissioned Poll
The ruling Georgian Dream – Democratic Georgia enjoys strongest public support.
17 Jan.'17 18:13
President, Political Parties, CSOs Slam New Transit Deal with Gazprom
President Margvelashvili said that the new terms add “political risks to the country’s energy security.”
17 Jan.'17 16:33
Former, Incumbent UNM Members Form Two Factions in Tbilisi Sakrebulo
UNM members will form a new parliamentary faction in the near future.
17 Jan.'17 14:53
Georgian Minister for Euro-Atlantic Integration Meets NATO Secretary General
Viktor Dolidze will also attend the NATO-Georgia Commission.
17 Jan.'17 13:30
PM to Visit Spain, Switzerland
Kvirikashvili will take part in the International Tourism Fair in Madrid and World Economic Forum in Davos.
17 Jan.'17 13:04
CoE’s Anti-Corruption Group Unveils Report on Georgia
GRECO published an evaluation report on corruption prevention in Georgia.

About Civil Georgia
Civil.Ge © 2001-2017, Daily News Online
Registered office: 2 Dolidze Str, 4-th Floor.
4