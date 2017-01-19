About Civil.ge
Eng | Geo | Rus
Last updated: 16:06 - 19 Jan.'17
RSS
Mobile
Twitter
Facebook
Tskhinvali Sets Date for Presidential Polls
Civil Georgia, Tbilisi / 18 Jan.'17 / 15:56

Voters in Georgia’s breakaway region of South Ossetia will go to polls on April 9, 2017 to elect their new leader, according to the decision adopted unanimously by the de facto South Ossetian parliament on January 17.

Incumbent South Ossetian leader Leonid Tibilov, the de facto president of the region since 2012, is set to run for his final five-year term.

Tibilov, the former head of KGB, the breakaway region’s security service, became South Ossetian leader as a result of two rounds of repeat elections in March, 2012 and April, 2012. Repeat elections were held after results of polls in November, 2011 in which opposition candidate Alla Jioyeva won, were annulled, followed by street protest rallies.

Parliamentary Chairman of the breakaway region Anatoly Bibilov is believed to be the incumbent president’s major contender. Bibilov, whose United Ossetia party holds 20 seats in a 34-member legislative assembly, ran against Alla Jioyeva in 2011 Presidential Elections, but decided not to participate in the March poll.

There are reports that Eduard Kokoity, the breakaway region’s president in 2001-2011, plans to run in the presidential elections as well.

Simultaneously with presidential polls, the breakaway South Ossetia might also hold a referendum on renaming the region to “South Ossetia – Alania”.

Elections in the breakaway region are denounced as illegitimate by Tbilisi and the international community, except of Russia and few other countries, which have recognized the region.
Latest News
19 Jan.'17 16:06
NATO Military Committee Holds Session on Georgia
Georgia’s Chief of Staff Vladimer Chachibaia attended the session of the Military Committee.
19 Jan.'17 14:16
Spanish PM Expresses “Growing Interest” in Georgia at Talks with Kvirikashvili
During his visit to Madrid the Georgian Prime Minister also met King Felipe VI.
18 Jan.'17 17:27
Former Parliamentary Speaker Outlines Political Plans
Davit Usupashvili speaks on achieving “serious success” in the next parliamentary elections.
18 Jan.'17 15:56
Tskhinvali Sets Date for Presidential Polls
Georgia’s breakaway region of South Ossetia will hold presidential elections on April 9.
18 Jan.'17 13:20
Political Ratings in NDI-Commissioned Poll
The ruling Georgian Dream – Democratic Georgia enjoys strongest public support.
17 Jan.'17 18:13
President, Political Parties, CSOs Slam New Transit Deal with Gazprom
President Margvelashvili said that the new terms add “political risks to the country’s energy security.”
17 Jan.'17 16:33
Former, Incumbent UNM Members Form Two Factions in Tbilisi Sakrebulo
UNM members will form a new parliamentary faction in the near future.
17 Jan.'17 14:53
Georgian Minister for Euro-Atlantic Integration Meets NATO Secretary General
Viktor Dolidze will also attend the NATO-Georgia Commission.
17 Jan.'17 13:30
PM to Visit Spain, Switzerland
Kvirikashvili will take part in the International Tourism Fair in Madrid and World Economic Forum in Davos.
17 Jan.'17 13:04
CoE’s Anti-Corruption Group Unveils Report on Georgia
GRECO published an evaluation report on corruption prevention in Georgia.

About Civil Georgia
Civil.Ge © 2001-2017, Daily News Online
Registered office: 2 Dolidze Str, 4-th Floor.
4