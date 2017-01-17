About Civil.ge
PM to Visit Spain, Switzerland
Civil Georgia, Tbilisi / 17 Jan.'17 / 13:30

Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili will visit Spain and Switzerland on January 17-21, the PM’s office reported.

During his working visit, PM Kvirikashvili will meet his Spanish counterpart, Mariano Rajoy and King Felipe VI.

The Georgian Prime Minister will also hold talks with Taleb Rifai, secretary-general of the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), and participate in the International Tourism Trade Fair, where he will view the Georgian exhibition space.

In November, Georgia named Zurab Pololikashvili, ambassador to Spain and permanent representative to the UN World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), for the position of the organization’s secretary general.

From Spain, the Georgian delegation led by the Prime Minister and including Foreign Minister Mikheil Janelidze and Economy Minister Giorgi Gakharia will leave for Davos, to participate in the annual World Economic Forum on January 17-20.

“On the sidelines of the forum, the Georgian Prime Minister will meet the representatives of the world’s economic circles,” according to the PM’s office. “Top level bilateral political meetings are also planned as part of the working visit.”
