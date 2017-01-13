Georgian Foreign Minister Visits Lithuania

Georgian Foreign Minister Mikheil Janelidze is paying a working visit to Lithuania on January 12-13, where he will to take part at the Snow Meeting, an annual winter security conference hosted by the Lithuanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



The Snow Meeting gathers Lithuanian and foreign security policy experts for the tenth time to discuss the main challenges to the transatlantic security.



“A total of about 90 high-ranking diplomats, advisers, parliamentarians, experts from analytical and research centers, as well as international and security policy experts from more than 20 countries, the EU and NATO institutions are expected to attend the meeting,” Lithuanian MFA’s statement reads.



“On the sidelines of the conference, Mikheil Janelidze will appear at a session dealing with Trans-Atlantic relations,” Georgian Foreign Ministry wrote. Latvian and Estonian Foreign Ministers will also speak at the conference.



On the first day of the visit, Janelidze held a meeting with the newly-elected Speaker of the Seimas Viktoras Pranckietis, where the sides stressed “the close cooperation” between the two countries, according to the Georgian Foreign Ministry.



Janelidze thanked Pranckietis for his country’s support to Georgia’s territorial integrity and Euro-Atlantic integration and underlined Lithuania’s active support in the EU visa liberalisation process for Georgia, Georgian MFA wrote.



He also welcomed the Speaker’s upcoming visit to Tbilisi, scheduled “in the near future” within the visit of the parliamentary speakers of the Nordic-Baltic Eight (Finland, Sweden, Norway, Iceland, Denmark, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania).



Minister Janelidze will also attend the working dinner on behalf of Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Linas Linkevičius, Georgian MFA added.