John Kerry Meets Georgian Deputy Foreign Minister during Stopover in Tbilisi

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry paid a brief visit to Georgia after his plane made a technical stop at Tbilisi International Airport on January 12, the Georgian Foreign Ministry reported.



John Kerry met Georgia’s First Deputy Foreign Minister Davit Zalkaliani, who thanked the U.S. Secretary of State for his "support and contribution to the deepening of the Georgia-US bilateral relations.”



“John Kerry underlined Georgia’s impressive progress on the path of democratic, political and economic development. The U.S. Secretary of State reiterated the important role of Georgia in the region. John Kerry wished success to the Georgian Government and Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili, who, according to him, plays an important role in the correct development of the country,” the Georgian Foreign Ministry said.



On January 13-18 John Kerry will be on his last tour in the capacity of the Secretary of State and will travel to Vietnam, France, United Kingdom and Switzerland, according to the U.S. Department of State.



John Kerry paid an official visit to Georgia in July, 2016.