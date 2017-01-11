About Civil.ge
Georgian, Iranian Foreign Ministers Meet in Teheran
Civil Georgia, Tbilisi / 11 Jan.'17 / 19:26


Mikheil Janelidze and Mohammad Javad Zarif, January 11, 2017. Photo: Georgian MFA

Georgian Foreign Minister Mikheil Janelidze met his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif in Teheran on January 11 and presented condolences to Iran on the death of the ex-president Ayatollah Rafsanjani.

The sides talked on the issues of Georgian-Iranian relations and expressed their readiness to “further deepen the bilateral cooperation,” the Georgian Foreign Ministry said.

It also said that the foreign ministers underlined “the intensification of relations in the fields of trade, economy, culture and tourism.”

“Particular emphasis was drawn on transport and energy projects,” MFA added.
