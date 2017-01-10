U.S.-Based Company Interested in Anaklia Port Operation, Officials Say

Seattle-based SSA Marine, one of the world’s largest privately-held terminal operators, is holding negotiations with Anaklia Development Consortium on operation of deep-see port project in Anaklia, according to the government press service.

Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili met SSA Marine’s Senior Vice President Bob Watters in Tbilisi on January 10.

“The Prime Minister stated that the deep-see port in Anaklia is one of the strategic projects and participation of a world-class port operator is important for its successful implementation,” PM’s press office reported.

The deep-sea port is planned to be built on Georgia’s Black Sea coast in Anaklia, close to breakaway Abkhazia.