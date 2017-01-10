De Facto Abkhaz Foreign Minister Visits Nicaragua

De Facto Abkhaz Foreign Minister Daur Kove arrived in Nicaragua on January 9 to attend the inauguration of President Daniel Ortega.

“During the visit meetings are planned with heads of several ministries of the Republic of Nicaragua,”the breakaway region’s foreign ministry said.

Daur Kove is accompanied by Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Arshba and three other MFA representatives.

Kove was appointed as the breakaway region’s foreign minister in early October after Vyacheslav Chirikba resigned from this post.

Nicaragua followed Russia’s suit and recognized the independence of Georgia’s two breakaway regions in September, 2008, followed by Venezuela and Nauru a year later.