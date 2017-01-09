About Civil.ge
Energy Minister Says No Deal Yet on Gas Transit Terms with Gazprom
Civil Georgia, Tbilisi / 9 Jan.'17 / 17:43

Energy Minister Kakha Kaladze, who met Russia’s Gazprom Export executives on December 23, said that talks will continue as no deal has yet been reached on transit terms of Russian gas.

“Our position is very simple, even if we agree on their terms and move to monetization [of the gas transit fee from Russian exports to Armenia via Georgia], the country should get the profits equal to the amount of the natural gas received [currently],” Kaladze said on January 6.

Speaking on the matter on January 9, Economy Minister Giorgi Gakharia stated that the country’s “major goal [in the negotiations]” is to have an “objectively-set price” and “an affordable energy.” 

No agreement was made during Kaladze’s working meeting with Gazprom Export executives on December 23, ten days after the previous meeting in Vienna.

The meetings are part of the annual negotiations with Gazprom Export to renew the gas transit agreement. Gazprom executives insist on monetization of the gas transit fee from Russian exports to Armenia via Georgia, which is unacceptable for the Georgian side.

Georgia rejected the terms offered by Gazprom last year and following lengthy negotiations an agreement was signed in April, under which Georgia maintained the existing transit terms – 10% of gas transported through Georgia.
