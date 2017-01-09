About Civil.ge
Eng | Geo | Rus
Last updated: 17:43 - 9 Jan.'17
RSS
Mobile
Twitter
Facebook
Georgian Foreign Minister to Visit Turkey
Civil Georgia, Tbilisi / 9 Jan.'17 / 13:41

Georgian Foreign Minister Mikheil Janelidze will pay an official visit to Turkey on January 9-10 to discuss the issues of “strategic cooperation” with the country’s leadership and address the annual conference of Turkish diplomats.

During the visit, Mikheil Janelidze will hold talks with his Turkish counterpart, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Prime Minister Binali Yildirim, according to the Georgian Foreign Ministry. 

“Current issues of Georgian-Turkish strategic cooperation, including the work of the high level Strategic Cooperation Council, will be discussed during the meetings. The sides will also talk on the foreign policy priorities of the two countries, as well as the security environment in the region,” the Georgian Foreign Ministry said.

The Georgian Foreign Minister will address the annual conference of Turkish diplomats. Foreign Ministers of Malta, Tunisia and Finland will also participate in the conference, according to the Turkish Foreign Ministry.
Latest News
09 Jan.'17 17:43
Energy Minister Says No Deal Yet on Gas Transit Terms with Gazprom
Talks will continue as no deal was reached on transit terms of Russian gas to Armenia.
09 Jan.'17 16:40
Israeli President Visits Georgia
Reuven Rivlin discussed bilateral relations and issues of cooperation with President and PM.
09 Jan.'17 13:41
Georgian Foreign Minister to Visit Turkey
Janelidze will meet the Turkish leadership during his visit on January 9-10. 
08 Jan.'17 00:11
Updated: Rustavi 2 Director General Assaulted
Rati Gachechiladze, son of the former opposition figure, was detained.
07 Jan.'17 20:45
Trump Organization Ends Development of Trump Tower in Batumi
“Trump” name was to be used under a license deal concluded with Donald Trump’s property developer.
07 Jan.'17 18:31
Georgian Orthodox Church Leader’s Christmas Epistle
Illia II spoke on the divine law and the state law during his Christmas epistle on January 6.
07 Jan.'17 14:36
GEL Depreciates Further Against USD, EUR
Georgian national currency, lari (GEL) fell to 2.7674 per U.S. dollar.
06 Jan.'17 19:07
Gigi Ugulava Released from Prison
Tbilisi Court of Appeals shortened Ugulava’s sentence by three years and three months.
06 Jan.'17 17:53
New Head of Public Broadcaster Elected
Vasil Maglaperidze became GPB’s new director general for a six-year term.
06 Jan.'17 11:27
International Arrivals Up by 7.6% in 2016
Visits to Georgia by foreign citizens reached 6,350,825 in 2016, according to the Interior Ministry.

About Civil Georgia
Civil.Ge © 2001-2017, Daily News Online
Registered office: 2 Dolidze Str, 4-th Floor.
62