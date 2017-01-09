Georgian Foreign Minister to Visit Turkey

Georgian Foreign Minister Mikheil Janelidze will pay an official visit to Turkey on January 9-10 to discuss the issues of “strategic cooperation” with the country’s leadership and address the annual conference of Turkish diplomats.

During the visit, Mikheil Janelidze will hold talks with his Turkish counterpart, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Prime Minister Binali Yildirim, according to the Georgian Foreign Ministry.

“Current issues of Georgian-Turkish strategic cooperation, including the work of the high level Strategic Cooperation Council, will be discussed during the meetings. The sides will also talk on the foreign policy priorities of the two countries, as well as the security environment in the region,” the Georgian Foreign Ministry said.

The Georgian Foreign Minister will address the annual conference of Turkish diplomats. Foreign Ministers of Malta, Tunisia and Finland will also participate in the conference, according to the Turkish Foreign Ministry.