Rustavi 2 Director General Assaulted
Civil Georgia, Tbilisi / 8 Jan.'17 / 00:11

Director General of the Tbilisi-based private broadcaster Rustavi 2, Nika Gvaramia was physically assaulted on January 7, while dining in a restaurant in Tbilisi with a group of friends.

According to Gvaramia, “the lights went out [in the restaurant] and we were readying to depart, when [someone] assaulted us physically." Gvaramia said he was distraught, having just come back from his father`s funeral and could not identify the assailants. "I did not manage to react and did not understand what was happening…I came about [after being hit] to find myself on the ground.”

In an emotional Facebook post recounting the incident, Gvaramia said he would "accept no apology" for the act and vowed "zero tolerance [to perpetrators] saying "I will make them pay for this...the earth will burn under their feet."

Rati Gachechiladze, son of the former opposition figure Levan Gachechiladze, admitted the assault in his late-night Facebook post on January 7. He said he and his lawyer will see the prosecutors tomorrow.

“This was my reaction to the physical and moral abuse that my family and I have suffered in the last years from Gvaramia and not only from him,” he wrote. Levan Gachechiladze was United Opposition’s candidate in 2008 early presidential elections and was defeated by incumbent Mikheil Saakashvili. Gvaramia served as the Minister of Justice/Prosecutor General in January-October 2008.

Reacting to the incident, Levan Gachechiladze told Rustavi 2: "why should he [Rati Gachechiladze] be arrested, just for hitting someone?! It is difficult to contol one`s emotions after all those years [of suffering] that me and my family had to endure. Nika Gvaramia was one of the sources of that evil and he remains so until now. This was not a premeditated settling of scores, that would require planning. It was just a chance encounter and [Rati Gachechiladze] just slapped him [Gvaramia] around a bit. This is not a settling of scores. It is Gvaramia who should to apologize to the Georgian people."

[This item was modified from the original posting to amend Mr. Gvaramiaâ€™s statement]

More to follow
Latest News
