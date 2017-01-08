About Civil.ge
Eng | Geo | Rus
Last updated: 00:11 - 8 Jan.'17
RSS
Mobile
Twitter
Facebook
Trump Organization Ends Development of Trump Tower in Batumi
Civil Georgia, Tbilisi / 7 Jan.'17 / 20:45

The Trump Organization, Donald Trump’s property development company, and Silk Road Group (SRG), Trump Tower Batumi’s Georgian developer, issued a joint statement on January 6, announcing their decision to formally end the development of Trump Tower Batumi, a 47-storey luxury residential condominium in Black Sea resort town of Batumi, Georgia.

“[The parties] jointly announce their decision to formally end the development of Trump Tower, Batumi, … under the license agreement executed in March 2011,” the statement reads.

“Trump Organization continues to hold SRG and the Republic of Georgia in the highest regard,” the statement also noted.

The statement added that Silk Road Group, Georgian conglomerate with business interests in transportation, telecommunications, banking and property development, which acted as the Trump Organization’s local partner in Georgia, “is grateful to the Trump Organization for the time and attention they have dedicated to this project and fully understands the circumstances and accepts this request.”

“Going forward, SRG plans to build a luxury condominium tower along the Georgian Black Sea coast in Batumi and is confident that this spectacular project envisioned by Mr. Trump during his visit to the Republic of Georgia in 2012, will strengthen Georgia’s bid to become a global destination,” the statement concludes.

SRG was to use “Trump” name and mark under a license agreement concluded with the Trump Organization in March, 2011 in New York during a ceremony attended by then President Mikheil Saakashvili.

President Saakashvili and American property tycoon Donald Trump unveiled the Trump Tower project in Georgia’s Black Sea resort Batumi on April 22, 2012.

Saakashvili first met with Trump to discuss investment opportunities in Georgia in April, 2010. Saakashvili met with Trump again in New York in September, 2010. It was reported at the time that a memorandum of understanding was signed between the Trump Organization and Silk Road Group.

Initially, two Trump-branded towers were planned to be built in Georgia, another one in the capital Tbilisi, but eventually, the companies moved forward with Batumi project only.
Latest News
08 Jan.'17 00:11
Rustavi 2 Director General Assaulted
Rati Gachechiladze, son of the former opposition figure, claimed responsibility.
07 Jan.'17 20:45
Trump Organization Ends Development of Trump Tower in Batumi
“Trump” name was to be used under a license deal concluded with Donald Trump’s property developer.
07 Jan.'17 18:31
Georgian Orthodox Church Leader’s Christmas Epistle
Illia II spoke on the divine law and the state law during his Christmas epistle on January 6.
07 Jan.'17 14:36
GEL Depreciates Further Against USD, EUR
Georgian national currency, lari (GEL) fell to 2.7674 per U.S. dollar.
06 Jan.'17 19:07
Gigi Ugulava Released from Prison
Tbilisi Court of Appeals shortened Ugulava’s sentence by three years and three months.
06 Jan.'17 17:53
New Head of Public Broadcaster Elected
Vasil Maglaperidze became GPB’s new director general for a six-year term.
06 Jan.'17 11:27
International Arrivals Up by 7.6% in 2016
Visits to Georgia by foreign citizens reached 6,350,825 in 2016, according to the Interior Ministry.
05 Jan.'17 13:08
UNM Leadership Disputes Upcoming Congress Legitimacy
MP Sergo Ratiani stated that the party congress is being organized in violation of party statute.
03 Jan.'17 23:58
Geostat: Annual Inflation 1.8% in December
On a monthly basis prices were up 1% in December.
03 Jan.'17 23:30
Five Candidates Shortlisted for Public TV Head’s Vacant Post
GPB’s board of trustees shortlisted the candidates for the second round through secret ballot.

About Civil Georgia
Civil.Ge © 2001-2017, Daily News Online
Registered office: 2 Dolidze Str, 4-th Floor.
44