About Civil.ge
Eng | Geo | Rus
Last updated: 00:11 - 8 Jan.'17
RSS
Mobile
Twitter
Facebook
Georgian Orthodox Church Leader’s Christmas Epistle
Civil Georgia, Tbilisi / 7 Jan.'17 / 18:31

“Divine law is so superior, that even the most coherent and rational state laws cannot be compared to it,” Patriarch of the Georgian Orthodox Church Ilia II said in his Christmas message in which he laid out the Church’s criticism to the state’s “perception of an individual” and spoke in defense of moral norms.

Patriarch’s Christmas epistle was read out by a senior Orthodox cleric in the Holy Trinity Cathedral in Tbilisi just before midnight on January 6, before the Orthodox Christmas mass. Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili and other government officials attended the ceremony.

“The state law does not consider ambition, aggrandizement, judgment, wrath, envy, pride, selfishness, fear, enmity, hatred as crimes… unless they harm others,” it reads.

“But our Lord Jesus Christ has told us that a sin is not only in wrong-doing, but in the absence of love and goodwill to others, as well as in malevolent thoughts and evil intentions,” reads the message.

“Of course, both the state and divine law cares about humans, but the difference between the two manifests in the perception of an individual and the perspectives of vision with respect to it,” the address reads.

The message then continues by saying that this applies to those countries in particular, “where some state laws contradict to moral norms and there are attempts to officially allow the sin.”

“In parallel to that, television, mass media, social networks … oftentimes, present the wickedness as attractive and interesting and with that, are contributing to its propaganda,” the message reads.

It is not the first time the Georgian Orthodox Patriarch spoke about the harm of departure of the state laws from the Christian doctrine in his Christmas epistles.

In his 2014 Christmas epistle, which drew controversy mainly because of its wording on the issue of surrogacy and artificial insemination, the Patriarch said that “an all-out struggle is ongoing against traditional views, upbringing and moral” by minority groups, who “have privileges, advertisement,” as well as media support and protection of non-governmental organizations. “Laws are being amended for the purpose of implementing their goals,” the Patriarch added then.
Latest News
08 Jan.'17 00:11
Rustavi 2 Director General Assaulted
Rati Gachechiladze, son of the former opposition figure, claimed responsibility.
07 Jan.'17 20:45
Trump Organization Ends Development of Trump Tower in Batumi
“Trump” name was to be used under a license deal concluded with Donald Trump’s property developer.
07 Jan.'17 18:31
Georgian Orthodox Church Leader’s Christmas Epistle
Illia II spoke on the divine law and the state law during his Christmas epistle on January 6.
07 Jan.'17 14:36
GEL Depreciates Further Against USD, EUR
Georgian national currency, lari (GEL) fell to 2.7674 per U.S. dollar.
06 Jan.'17 19:07
Gigi Ugulava Released from Prison
Tbilisi Court of Appeals shortened Ugulava’s sentence by three years and three months.
06 Jan.'17 17:53
New Head of Public Broadcaster Elected
Vasil Maglaperidze became GPB’s new director general for a six-year term.
06 Jan.'17 11:27
International Arrivals Up by 7.6% in 2016
Visits to Georgia by foreign citizens reached 6,350,825 in 2016, according to the Interior Ministry.
05 Jan.'17 13:08
UNM Leadership Disputes Upcoming Congress Legitimacy
MP Sergo Ratiani stated that the party congress is being organized in violation of party statute.
03 Jan.'17 23:58
Geostat: Annual Inflation 1.8% in December
On a monthly basis prices were up 1% in December.
03 Jan.'17 23:30
Five Candidates Shortlisted for Public TV Head’s Vacant Post
GPB’s board of trustees shortlisted the candidates for the second round through secret ballot.

About Civil Georgia
Civil.Ge © 2001-2017, Daily News Online
Registered office: 2 Dolidze Str, 4-th Floor.
46