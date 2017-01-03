About Civil.ge
Eng | Geo | Rus
Last updated: 23:58 - 3 Jan.'17
RSS
Mobile
Twitter
Facebook
Five Candidates Shortlisted for Public TV Head’s Vacant Post
Civil Georgia, Tbilisi / 3 Jan.'17 / 23:30

Georgian Public Broadcaster’s (GPB) board of trustees has shortlisted five out of 14 candidates, who have applied for the director general’s vacant post at GPB. According to the board’s January 3 decision, the following candidates entered the second round of competition:

  • Tinatin Berdzenishvili - GPB’s media and communications director, who serves as the company’s acting director;
  • Natia Kuprashvili - chairperson of the Association of Regional Broadcasters;
  • Vasil Maglaperidze, former lawmaker and governor of Mtskheta-Mtianeti region in 2005-2008, who most recently worked for GDS TV, owned by former Prime Minister Bidzina Ivanishvili’s family;
  • Zaal Anjaparidze, senior program manager at the Europe Foundation;
  • Nino Zautashvili, GPB’s long-time journalist, who has been hosting a talk show on Channel 1 since 2013.

The candidates were selected through secret ballot and they will now be interviewed by the board members on January 4-5. The board of trustees will convene a meeting to select the finalist on January 6.

The post of GPB’s head became vacant on November 21, after Giorgi Baratashvili filed for resignation two years before the expiration of his term in office.

The competition for the director general’s vacant post was announced by GPB’s board of trustees on November 28. The deadline for receiving applications expired on December 28. Initially, 15 candidates filed their applications. But the number was reduced to 14; one of the candidates Bachuki Bakhtadze was disqualified for submitting incomplete documents. Nine candidates dropped out of the race as a result of the January 3 ballot.
Latest News
03 Jan.'17 23:58
Geostat: Annual Inflation 1.8% in December
On a monthly basis prices were up 1% in December.
03 Jan.'17 23:30
Five Candidates Shortlisted for Public TV Head’s Vacant Post
GPB’s board of trustees shortlisted the candidates for the second round through secret ballot.
03 Jan.'17 23:00
Usupashvili Speaks on President Margvelashvili’s Possible Resignation Scenario
Giorgi Margvelashvili refrained from commenting on the issue.
02 Jan.'17 17:22
U.S. Senators Visit Georgia
Three U.S. Senators visited Georgia to hold talks with the country’s leadership.
01 Jan.'17 13:58
President, PM’s New Year Addresses
Margvelashvili and Kvirikashvili spoke on “economic development,” “democracy” and “territorial integrity.”
30 Dec.'16 19:01
Kvirikashvili, Poroshenko Agree ‘to Intensify Political Dialogue’
Georgian PM held a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President on December 30.
30 Dec.'16 18:25
South Ossetia Mulls Referendum on Renaming the Breakaway Region
South Ossetian leader announced that the referendum on renaming South Ossetia will be held in April, 2017.
30 Dec.'16 17:56
Parliament Adopts Resolution on Foreign Policy
The GDDG-sponsored resolution was backed by UNM; the Alliance of Patriots did not participate in voting.
30 Dec.'16 15:13
GDP Growth 2% in November – Preliminary Data
Economy grows 2.4% in the first eleven months of 2016, according to Geostat.
30 Dec.'16 13:52
Georgia to Pledge $100,000 to Syria
Georgian Foreign Minister said that the financial assistance would be transferred through the UN.

About Civil Georgia
Civil.Ge © 2001-2017, Daily News Online
Registered office: 2 Dolidze Str, 4-th Floor.
73