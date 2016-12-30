Kvirikashvili, Poroshenko Agree ‘to Intensify Political Dialogue’

Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili and Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko held a telephone conversation on December 30 and agreed to intensify the political dialogue, according to Georgian PM’s and Ukrainian President’s offices.



“The sides discussed the state and perspectives of bilateral relations; in particular, they agreed to intensify the political dialogue at all levels,” the Ukrainian President’s office reported.

The sides also noted the importance of deepening the Ukrainian-Georgian cooperation, including within the formats of international organizations.

The Ukrainian President’s administration wrote that Poroshenko “highly appreciates the consistent and multilayered support” of Georgia to Ukraine and underlined the importance of continuing cooperation in multilateral formats for “effective” human rights protection and “de-occupation of Ukraine and Georgia.”

Kvirikashvili’s office reported that the Ukrainian President expressed gratitude to Georgia for co-sponsoring the resolution on Ukraine in the United Nations. Georgia was the co-sponsor of the Resolution on Cooperation and Assistance to Ukraine in the Field of Human Rights adopted by the UN Human Rights Council on July 1, 2016.

“Petro Poroshenko and Giorgi Kvirikashvili underlined the importance of intensifying cooperation in various fields, in particular in the field of economic cooperation,” the Ukrainian President’s office said.

The sides agreed to hold the next meeting of joint Ukrainian-Georgian Inter-Governmental Commission for Economic Cooperation in spring 2017.

The sides also agreed to continue their dialogue “in the near future” within the format of international meetings.

PM Kvirikashvili invited Petro Poroshenko to Georgia “at any time of his convenience.”

The Ukrainian President congratulated Kvirikashvili on Georgian Dream’s victory in the parliamentary elections and wished him success in the prime ministerial position.