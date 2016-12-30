About Civil.ge
Eng | Geo | Rus
Last updated: 19:01 - 30 Dec.'16
RSS
Mobile
Twitter
Facebook
Kvirikashvili, Poroshenko Agree ‘to Intensify Political Dialogue’
Civil Georgia, Tbilisi / 30 Dec.'16 / 19:01

Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili and Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko held a telephone conversation on December 30 and agreed to intensify the political dialogue, according to Georgian PM’s and Ukrainian President’s offices.
 
“The sides discussed the state and perspectives of bilateral relations; in particular, they agreed to intensify the political dialogue at all levels,” the Ukrainian President’s office reported.

The sides also noted the importance of deepening the Ukrainian-Georgian cooperation, including within the formats of international organizations.

The Ukrainian President’s administration wrote that Poroshenko “highly appreciates the consistent and multilayered support” of Georgia to Ukraine and underlined the importance of continuing cooperation in multilateral formats for “effective” human rights protection and “de-occupation of Ukraine and Georgia.”

Kvirikashvili’s office reported that the Ukrainian President expressed gratitude to Georgia for co-sponsoring the resolution on Ukraine in the United Nations. Georgia was the co-sponsor of the Resolution on Cooperation and Assistance to Ukraine in the Field of Human Rights adopted by the UN Human Rights Council on July 1, 2016.

“Petro Poroshenko and Giorgi Kvirikashvili underlined the importance of intensifying cooperation in various fields, in particular in the field of economic cooperation,” the Ukrainian President’s office said.

The sides agreed to hold the next meeting of joint Ukrainian-Georgian Inter-Governmental Commission for Economic Cooperation in spring 2017. 

The sides also agreed to continue their dialogue “in the near future” within the format of international meetings.

PM Kvirikashvili invited Petro Poroshenko to Georgia “at any time of his convenience.”

The Ukrainian President congratulated Kvirikashvili on Georgian Dream’s victory in the parliamentary elections and wished him success in the prime ministerial position.
Latest News
30 Dec.'16 19:01
Kvirikashvili, Poroshenko Agree ‘to Intensify Political Dialogue’
Georgian PM held a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President on December 30.
30 Dec.'16 18:25
South Ossetia Mulls Referendum on Renaming the Breakaway Region
South Ossetian leader announced that the referendum on renaming South Ossetia will be held in April, 2017.
30 Dec.'16 17:56
Parliament Adopts Resolution on Foreign Policy
The GDDG-sponsored resolution was backed by UNM; the Alliance of Patriots did not participate in voting.
30 Dec.'16 15:13
GDP Growth 2% in November – Preliminary Data
Economy grows 2.4% in the first eleven months of 2016, according to Geostat.
30 Dec.'16 13:52
Georgia to Pledge $100,000 to Syria
Georgian Foreign Minister said that the financial assistance would be transferred through the UN.
30 Dec.'16 13:15
Serbia to Lift Visa Restrictions for Georgian Citizens
Serbia plans to introduce a visa-free regime for citizens of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Georgia.
29 Dec.'16 18:44
Legislative Amendments on Judicial Reform Approved
The Parliament approved the package of bills known as the “third wave of the judicial reforms.”
29 Dec.'16 18:37
Parliament Sets up Ad Hoc Commission on Restoration of Territorial Integrity
The 14-member commission will be composed later.
29 Dec.'16 17:13
Georgian PM: We Have Established Contacts with Trump Administration
Georgian Foreign Minister Mikheil Janelidze said that he had a telephone conversation with Michael Flynn.
29 Dec.'16 14:13
15 Candidates Apply for Public TV Head’s Vacant Post
The deadline for receiving applications expired on December 28.

About Civil Georgia
Civil.Ge © 2001-2016, Daily News Online
Registered office: 2 Dolidze Str, 4-th Floor.
73