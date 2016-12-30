GDP Growth 2% in November – Preliminary Data

Georgia’s real GDP expanded by 2% in November, after 1.3% growth in October, according to the preliminary data released by the State Statistics Office on December 30.

Economy grew 2.4% in the first eleven months of 2016, according to Geostat’s preliminary data.

The 2016 economic growth forecast was reduced from 3% to 2.7% as a result of budgetary amendments approved on December 21. Georgia’s economy expanded by 2.9% in 2015, the weakest growth rate since 2009.

The government forecasts 4% economic growth in the 2017 state budget.