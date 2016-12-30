About Civil.ge
Eng | Geo | Rus
Last updated: 19:01 - 30 Dec.'16
RSS
Mobile
Twitter
Facebook
GDP Growth 2% in November – Preliminary Data
Civil Georgia, Tbilisi / 30 Dec.'16 / 15:13

Georgia’s real GDP expanded by 2% in November, after 1.3% growth in October, according to the preliminary data released by the State Statistics Office on December 30.

Economy grew 2.4% in the first eleven months of 2016, according to Geostat’s preliminary data.

The 2016 economic growth forecast was reduced from 3% to 2.7% as a result of budgetary amendments approved on December 21. Georgia’s economy expanded by 2.9% in 2015, the weakest growth rate since 2009.

The government forecasts 4% economic growth in the 2017 state budget.
Latest News
30 Dec.'16 19:01
Kvirikashvili, Poroshenko Agree ‘to Intensify Political Dialogue’
Georgian PM held a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President on December 30.
30 Dec.'16 18:25
South Ossetia Mulls Referendum on Renaming the Breakaway Region
South Ossetian leader announced that the referendum on renaming South Ossetia will be held in April, 2017.
30 Dec.'16 17:56
Parliament Adopts Resolution on Foreign Policy
The GDDG-sponsored resolution was backed by UNM; the Alliance of Patriots did not participate in voting.
30 Dec.'16 15:13
GDP Growth 2% in November – Preliminary Data
Economy grows 2.4% in the first eleven months of 2016, according to Geostat.
30 Dec.'16 13:52
Georgia to Pledge $100,000 to Syria
Georgian Foreign Minister said that the financial assistance would be transferred through the UN.
30 Dec.'16 13:15
Serbia to Lift Visa Restrictions for Georgian Citizens
Serbia plans to introduce a visa-free regime for citizens of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Georgia.
29 Dec.'16 18:44
Legislative Amendments on Judicial Reform Approved
The Parliament approved the package of bills known as the “third wave of the judicial reforms.”
29 Dec.'16 18:37
Parliament Sets up Ad Hoc Commission on Restoration of Territorial Integrity
The 14-member commission will be composed later.
29 Dec.'16 17:13
Georgian PM: We Have Established Contacts with Trump Administration
Georgian Foreign Minister Mikheil Janelidze said that he had a telephone conversation with Michael Flynn.
29 Dec.'16 14:13
15 Candidates Apply for Public TV Head’s Vacant Post
The deadline for receiving applications expired on December 28.

About Civil Georgia
Civil.Ge © 2001-2016, Daily News Online
Registered office: 2 Dolidze Str, 4-th Floor.
73