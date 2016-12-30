About Civil.ge
Eng | Geo | Rus
Last updated: 19:01 - 30 Dec.'16
RSS
Mobile
Twitter
Facebook
Georgia to Pledge $100,000 to Syria
Civil Georgia, Tbilisi / 30 Dec.'16 / 13:52

Georgian Foreign Minister Mikheil Janelidze said at his press briefing on December 29 that Georgia will transfer USD 100,000 to help Syria.

“As you know, the Prime Minister and the Government of Georgia responded immediately to the humanitarian crisis that unfolded in Syria. He expressed readiness to help the children, who suffered most [from the crisis],” Janelidze noted.

“We had active consultations with the United Nations and we inquired into ways of delivering humanitarian aid to Syria. At the end, we agreed to pledge the financial assistance of around USD 100,000 through a specialized UN fund, which already delivers humanitarian and financial assistance to war-affected Syrians,” Janelidze added.

Janelidze noted that the money would be transferred by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili announced on December 17, when commenting on the situation in Aleppo, that the government was trying to deliver humanitarian aid to Syrian children through the United Nations.

On December 19, the opposition United National Movement submitted the draft of the parliamentary statement on the humanitarian situation in Aleppo condemning the “military and political interference of the Russian Federation” and calling on the Georgian government to “deliver humanitarian assistance to the peaceful population of the country and accept refugees from Syria.”

UNM requested accelerated discussion of the statement, but the initiative was rejected by the ruling Georgian Dream – Democratic Georgia lawmakers citing the need for more scrupulous discussion. The parliament went into the New Years break without discussing the statement.
Latest News
30 Dec.'16 19:01
Kvirikashvili, Poroshenko Agree ‘to Intensify Political Dialogue’
Georgian PM held a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President on December 30.
30 Dec.'16 18:25
South Ossetia Mulls Referendum on Renaming the Breakaway Region
South Ossetian leader announced that the referendum on renaming South Ossetia will be held in April, 2017.
30 Dec.'16 17:56
Parliament Adopts Resolution on Foreign Policy
The GDDG-sponsored resolution was backed by UNM; the Alliance of Patriots did not participate in voting.
30 Dec.'16 15:13
GDP Growth 2% in November – Preliminary Data
Economy grows 2.4% in the first eleven months of 2016, according to Geostat.
30 Dec.'16 13:52
Georgia to Pledge $100,000 to Syria
Georgian Foreign Minister said that the financial assistance would be transferred through the UN.
30 Dec.'16 13:15
Serbia to Lift Visa Restrictions for Georgian Citizens
Serbia plans to introduce a visa-free regime for citizens of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Georgia.
29 Dec.'16 18:44
Legislative Amendments on Judicial Reform Approved
The Parliament approved the package of bills known as the “third wave of the judicial reforms.”
29 Dec.'16 18:37
Parliament Sets up Ad Hoc Commission on Restoration of Territorial Integrity
The 14-member commission will be composed later.
29 Dec.'16 17:13
Georgian PM: We Have Established Contacts with Trump Administration
Georgian Foreign Minister Mikheil Janelidze said that he had a telephone conversation with Michael Flynn.
29 Dec.'16 14:13
15 Candidates Apply for Public TV Head’s Vacant Post
The deadline for receiving applications expired on December 28.

About Civil Georgia
Civil.Ge © 2001-2016, Daily News Online
Registered office: 2 Dolidze Str, 4-th Floor.
74