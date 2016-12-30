About Civil.ge
Serbia to Lift Visa Restrictions for Georgian Citizens
Civil Georgia, Tbilisi / 30 Dec.'16 / 13:15

Serbian foreign and interior ministers, Ivica Dacic and Nebojsa Stefanovic, together with Minister of Trade, Tourism and Telecommunications Rasim Ljajic, agreed at a joint December 27 meeting to launch the procedures for granting a visa-free travel to citizens of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Georgia.

“Discussing Serbia’s visa policy, the three ministers agreed to relax visa requirements for as many states as possible, in order to develop bilateral political relations, attract foreign investment and boost economic cooperation and tourism,” Serbian Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.

Georgian citizens have a visa-free access to 26 countries. The European Union is currently in the process of introducing the visa-free regime with Georgia.
