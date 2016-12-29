About Civil.ge
Parliament Sets up Ad Hoc Commission on Restoration of Territorial Integrity
Civil Georgia, Tbilisi / 29 Dec.'16 / 18:37

The Parliament approved a decision on December 29 to set up an ad hoc commission on restoration of territorial integrity.

The commission’s mandate will last for at least two years and it will include 14 members. 

Mamuka Mdinaradze, chairman of the Georgian Dream’s parliamentary faction, said at the parliament’s special session on December 29 that the commission will be composed after the New Years break.

GDDG MP and Vice Speaker Gia Volski chaired the ad hoc commission in the previous Parliament. Similar commissions were functioning in almost all previous parliaments.
