Last updated: 18:44 - 29 Dec.'16
15 Candidates Apply for Public TV Head’s Vacant Post
Civil Georgia, Tbilisi / 29 Dec.'16 / 14:13

15 candidates have applied for the competition of the director general’s vacant post at the Georgian Public Broadcaster (GPB), announced by GPB’s board of trustees on November 28. The deadline for receiving applications expired on December 28.

The following candidates have filed their applications: Tinatin Berdzenishvili, GPB’s media and communications director, who serves as the company’s acting director; Vasil Maglaperidze, former lawmaker and governor of Mtskheta-Mtianeti region in 2005-2008, who most recently worked for GDS TV, owned by former Prime Minister Bidzina Ivanishvili’s family; Nino Zautashvili, GPB’s long-time journalist; Natia Kuprashvili, chairperson of the Association of Regional Broadcasters; Zaal Anjaparidze, senior program manager at the Europe Foundation; Nikoloz Mchedlishvili, vice-president of the International Chamber of Commerce, journalist at Reuters until 2010 and the former head of the government’s press office;  Revaz Shalibashvili, film director; Bachuki Bakhtadze, musician and writer; Davit Tsintsadze, film director; Guram Palavandishvili, talk show host at Palitra News TV, who ran in the 2016 parliamentary elections as a majoritarian candidate from Nino Burjanadze’s Democratic Movement; Ramaz Samkharadze, founder of Hereti Broadcasting Company; Tamaz Bibiluri, chairman of the April 9 Society and the Union of Journalists “Skhivi”, who ran in the 2013 Presidential Elections; Manana Gogoberidze, translator and producer of TV project Etaloni; Margarita Dolidze, journalist and Giorgi Kavtaradze.

GPB’s board of trustees will shortlist the candidates for the second round through secret ballot on January 3, followed by individual interviews on January 4-5. The board of trustees will convene a meeting to select the finalist on January 6.

The post of GPB’s head became vacant on November 21, after Giorgi Baratashvili filed for resignation two years before the expiration of his term in office.
