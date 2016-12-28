About Civil.ge
Former Republican MP: Usupashvili May Launch Political Party in February
Civil Georgia, Tbilisi / 28 Dec.'16 / 16:06

Former Republican Party MP Vakhtang Khmaladze said at his press conference on December 27, that Davit Usupashvili, former parliamentary speaker and the leader of the Republican Party, might launch a new political party in February, 2017.

Speaking on the plans of Davit Usupashvili and other former members of the Republican Party, Khmaladze noted that “a statement will be made, probably in February.” “[The new party will gather] those who quit the Republican Party, … as well as other people,” Khmaladze explained.

Khmaladze, who is a member of the Constitutional Reform Commission as an expert, added that he will not enter the party until he takes the current position. “Before I am in the Constitutional Commission, I will try not to pursue active political activities,” Khmaladze explained. The commission is tasked to table the constitutional amendments before April 30, 2017.

The Republican Party, junior member in the ruling Georgian Dream coalition in 2012-2016, ran independently in 2016 Parliamentary Elections and failed to enter the parliament with just 1.55 percent of nationwide votes.

Davit Usupashvili quit the Republican Party soon after the parliamentary elections citing "political, value-based, and tactical" disagreements within the party leadership regarding the political future of the Republican Party. Speaking at his special briefing on October 29, Usupashvili pledged to remain "very active in the opposition political field".

Several other leading members have followed the suit and parted ways with the Republican party, including Vakhtang Khmaladze.
