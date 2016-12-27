About Civil.ge
Eng | Geo | Rus
Last updated: 19:23 - 27 Dec.'16
RSS
Mobile
Twitter
Facebook
Imedi TV Unveils Plans to Buy Maestro TV’s Shares
Civil Georgia, Tbilisi / 27 Dec.'16 / 19:23

Imedi TV, a Tbilisi-based television channel, said that as a result of successfully completed negotiations, controlling shares of Maestro TV will be transferred to Imedi TV’s ownership starting from 2017.
 
In a statement released on December 27, Ina Gudavadze, widow of late tycoon Badri Patarkatsishvili and the owner of 100% of Imedi TV’s shares, added that “talks on purchasing a part of GDS TV are coming to an end.”

GDS (Georgian Dream Studio), a Tbilisi-based television channel, is owned by ex-PM Bidzina Ivanishvili’s son Bera. The station was established in late 2012 as an entertainment channel, but in 2015 the station added political programming.

“We hope that this deal will soon be completed successfully,” Gudavadze said.

The statement did not provide any further details of the deal, including its cost.

Giorgi Gachechiladze, a singer and a TV personality, became 55% shareholder of Maestro TV in early 2016. 25% of shares are owned by Maka Asatiani; Mamuka Glonti, one of the founders of Maestro TV, owns 15% of shares and 5% are owned by Eka Akobia.  

“The negotiations on the purchase of controlling shares of Maestro TV have been completed successfully and starting from January 2017, Maestro TV will become a part of Imedi Holding,” Gudavadze said in her statement.

“Following the completion of legal and financial procedures, Imedi Holding will present renewed TV channels to its viewers,” the statement reads.

Prior to the statement, media outlets reported on the possibility of the three television channels establishing a joint media holding. In his interview with Netgazeti, Gia Gachechiladze confirmed the plans and noted that the media holding would be established using Ina Gudavadze’s financial resources. He, however, noted that the owners would remain unchanged.

Mamuka Glonti, one of Maestro’s shareholders, stated that Bidzina Ivanishvili could be behind the entire process.

“I would rather say that it was GDS purchasing Imedi TV and Maestro TV. I see the authorities and Bidzina Ivanishvili behind it,” Glonti noted.

 
Latest News
27 Dec.'16 19:23
Imedi TV Unveils Plans to Buy Maestro TV’s Shares
“Talks on purchasing a part of GDS TV are coming to an end,” Imedi TV owner, Ina Gudavadze said.
27 Dec.'16 19:17
GEL Slightly Strengthens
Georgian national currency strengthened to 2.6683 against U.S. dollar.  
27 Dec.'16 18:48
GDDG Submits Parliamentary Resolution on Foreign Policy
The parliamentary resolution lists EU and NATO membership as Georgia’s top foreign policy priorities.
27 Dec.'16 16:17
Georgia Ready to Help Russia in Search for Tu-154 Plane Crash Victims
Georgian PM’s Special Representative extended help in the search for plane crash victims.
26 Dec.'16 18:21
Saakashvili: UNM Congress Will Be Held on January 20
Mikheil Saakashvili rejects calls for postponing UNM congress.
26 Dec.'16 17:14
Three More Parliamentary Factions Established
The number of factions within GDDG parliamentary majority has increased to five.
24 Dec.'16 15:06
Intra-Party Crisis Widens as UNM Approaches Party Convention
UNM is on the verge of splitting, as frictions grow ahead of the upcoming party congress.
23 Dec.'16 19:31
State Constitutional Commission Composed
The Parliament Speaker expressed hope that the President’s administration will join the commission.
23 Dec.'16 18:07
Vice Presidents of NBG Appointed
Archil Mestvirishvili retained his position; Murtaz Kikoria became the second Vice President.
23 Dec.'16 12:58
Georgian Energy Minister to Meet Executives of Gazprom Export and Inter RAO Again
The meetings will be held in Minsk on December 23-24, according to the Georgian Energy Ministry.

About Civil Georgia
Civil.Ge © 2001-2016, Daily News Online
Registered office: 2 Dolidze Str, 4-th Floor.
58