Imedi TV Unveils Plans to Buy Maestro TV’s Shares

Imedi TV, a Tbilisi-based television channel, said that as a result of successfully completed negotiations, controlling shares of Maestro TV will be transferred to Imedi TV’s ownership starting from 2017.



In a statement released on December 27, Ina Gudavadze, widow of late tycoon Badri Patarkatsishvili and the owner of 100% of Imedi TV’s shares, added that “talks on purchasing a part of GDS TV are coming to an end.”

GDS (Georgian Dream Studio), a Tbilisi-based television channel, is owned by ex-PM Bidzina Ivanishvili’s son Bera. The station was established in late 2012 as an entertainment channel, but in 2015 the station added political programming.

“We hope that this deal will soon be completed successfully,” Gudavadze said.

The statement did not provide any further details of the deal, including its cost.

Giorgi Gachechiladze, a singer and a TV personality, became 55% shareholder of Maestro TV in early 2016. 25% of shares are owned by Maka Asatiani; Mamuka Glonti, one of the founders of Maestro TV, owns 15% of shares and 5% are owned by Eka Akobia.

“The negotiations on the purchase of controlling shares of Maestro TV have been completed successfully and starting from January 2017, Maestro TV will become a part of Imedi Holding,” Gudavadze said in her statement.

“Following the completion of legal and financial procedures, Imedi Holding will present renewed TV channels to its viewers,” the statement reads.

Prior to the statement, media outlets reported on the possibility of the three television channels establishing a joint media holding. In his interview with Netgazeti, Gia Gachechiladze confirmed the plans and noted that the media holding would be established using Ina Gudavadze’s financial resources. He, however, noted that the owners would remain unchanged.

Mamuka Glonti, one of Maestro’s shareholders, stated that Bidzina Ivanishvili could be behind the entire process.

“I would rather say that it was GDS purchasing Imedi TV and Maestro TV. I see the authorities and Bidzina Ivanishvili behind it,” Glonti noted.