Georgia Ready to Help Russia in Search for Tu-154 Plane Crash Victims

Georgian Prime Minister’s Special Representative for relations with Russia, Zurab Abashidze said on December 27 that Georgia stands ready to help Russia in the search operation for Tu-154 plane crash victims.

“Providing humanitarian assistance is a duty of every country,” Abashidze told RIA Novosti, Russia’s state-run news agency.

“We have an experience, when respective agencies took part in the search operation for missing persons [referring to a landslide in Kazbegi district bordering Russia] … So we have such an experience, and when there is a necessity, respective agencies get involved,” Abashidze added.

Abashidze also noted that the Russian side has not approached the Georgian authorities with such a request.

Russian military plane with 92 people on board crashed on December 25 of the coast of Sochi, close to Abkhazia, Georgia’s breakaway region.