About Civil.ge
Eng | Geo | Rus
Last updated: 19:23 - 27 Dec.'16
RSS
Mobile
Twitter
Facebook
Georgia Ready to Help Russia in Search for Tu-154 Plane Crash Victims
Civil Georgia, Tbilisi / 27 Dec.'16 / 16:17

Georgian Prime Minister’s Special Representative for relations with Russia, Zurab Abashidze said on December 27 that Georgia stands ready to help Russia in the search operation for Tu-154 plane crash victims.

“Providing humanitarian assistance is a duty of every country,” Abashidze told RIA Novosti, Russia’s state-run news agency.

“We have an experience, when respective agencies took part in the search operation for missing persons [referring to a landslide in Kazbegi district bordering Russia] … So we have such an experience, and when there is a necessity, respective agencies get involved,” Abashidze added.

Abashidze also noted that the Russian side has not approached the Georgian authorities with such a request.

Russian military plane with 92 people on board crashed on December 25 of the coast of Sochi, close to Abkhazia, Georgia’s breakaway region.
Latest News
27 Dec.'16 19:23
Imedi TV Unveils Plans to Buy Maestro TV’s Shares
“Talks on purchasing a part of GDS TV are coming to an end,” Imedi TV owner, Ina Gudavadze said.
27 Dec.'16 19:17
GEL Slightly Strengthens
Georgian national currency strengthened to 2.6683 against U.S. dollar.  
27 Dec.'16 18:48
GDDG Submits Parliamentary Resolution on Foreign Policy
The parliamentary resolution lists EU and NATO membership as Georgia’s top foreign policy priorities.
27 Dec.'16 16:17
Georgia Ready to Help Russia in Search for Tu-154 Plane Crash Victims
Georgian PM’s Special Representative extended help in the search for plane crash victims.
26 Dec.'16 18:21
Saakashvili: UNM Congress Will Be Held on January 20
Mikheil Saakashvili rejects calls for postponing UNM congress.
26 Dec.'16 17:14
Three More Parliamentary Factions Established
The number of factions within GDDG parliamentary majority has increased to five.
24 Dec.'16 15:06
Intra-Party Crisis Widens as UNM Approaches Party Convention
UNM is on the verge of splitting, as frictions grow ahead of the upcoming party congress.
23 Dec.'16 19:31
State Constitutional Commission Composed
The Parliament Speaker expressed hope that the President’s administration will join the commission.
23 Dec.'16 18:07
Vice Presidents of NBG Appointed
Archil Mestvirishvili retained his position; Murtaz Kikoria became the second Vice President.
23 Dec.'16 12:58
Georgian Energy Minister to Meet Executives of Gazprom Export and Inter RAO Again
The meetings will be held in Minsk on December 23-24, according to the Georgian Energy Ministry.

About Civil Georgia
Civil.Ge © 2001-2016, Daily News Online
Registered office: 2 Dolidze Str, 4-th Floor.
58