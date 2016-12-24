Intra-Party Crisis Widens as UNM Approaches Party Convention

The total of 7000 delegates are expected to participate in the convention, scheduled for January 20, 2017. The number of participants, as well as its agenda, have become a matter of intra-party dispute over the course of last two months. Frictions have particularly grown in recent days, with opposing sides trading harsh accusations.



“UNM will no longer exist, in the shape and the composition, which was associated with the most significant effort of [Georgia’s] modernization. It is a drama, but not a tragedy,” UNM MP Davit Darchiashvili said, when commenting on Givi Targamadze’s October 23 statement.



UNM’s Givi Targamadze, who was against the Saakashvili-favored arrangement of the convention, criticized the former president and the party founder of unilateral decisions and hijacking the congress organization in circumvention of the political council, the party’s 60-member governing body.



“In response to [our remarks], that … [the other side] has not defined any organizational rules of the congress, and that one more political council meeting was necessary [for that], we were told that the political council, in their (or his) view, no longer exists and everything, from now on, will be handled by the organizational committee of the convention. The reference to the previous [political council] decision, that the composition of the organizational committee should also be decided by the political council, is not of interest to them. Apparently, the statement of the previous political council, that such a committee should be created, automatically meant its establishment (!),” Targamadze’s statement reads.



“[Saakashvili] wants a convention … where none of the issues will matter and … everything, that he wants, will be adopted without reconciling [different] positions and without vote count,” Targamadze added.



“The seventh [party] convention will be held on January 20, in the very spirit that each of our supporters have across the country and not as one small group desires,” Davit Kirkitadze, UNM’s political council member and a Saakashvili-ally, wrote in his Facebook post in response to Targamadze’s statements.



Earlier, on December 20, Saakashvili accused the opposing side of making a deal with Ivanishvili. “I waited long enough, I know a lot of things. I know what kind of deals are being negotiated, what promises are made.” Saakashvili told supporters during his video conference with party activists in Zugdidi district of Samegrelo, where he enjoys a higher approval rate.



Intra-party crisis emerged in the aftermath of October 8 Parliamentary Elections, with Georgia’s former president and the founder of UNM, Mikheil Saakashvili, who at that time was also the governor of Odessa region in Ukraine, questioning the overall legitimacy of elections and calling for boycotting the results and with most political council members and future MPs under the leadership of Davit Bakradze and Giga Bokeria preferring to enter the parliament and the majoritarian runoffs.



Saakashvili lost the debate then and the political council opted against the boycott, except in Zugdidi, where UNM’s candidate and Mikheil Saakashvili’s wife Sandra Roelofs refused to participate in the second round. UNM headed to 43 majoritarian runoffs (out of 50), but lost all contests, including in constituencies where their candidates had dominated in the first round.



Disagreement resurfaced soon after the majoritarian runoffs over the decision of the political council to elect a new chairperson and replace Mikheil Saakashvili, as the party chairperson. Majority of UNM’s lawmakers were in favor of electing a new chairperson, while some backbenchers, linked to Mikheil Saakashvili and commanding strong loyalty of the party’s mobilized grassroots, demanded to leave this post vacant – after losing Georgian citizenship, Saakashvili was deprived of the right to be a chairperson of a political party in Georgia, but the party decided not to elect a new chairperson.



On November 4, Gigi Ugulava, who serves sentence in prison, but like Saakashvili, was also a chairman-in-absentia of UNM’s Tbilisi branch, resigned from his post and called for the new party chairman and the political council to be elected. “Some supporters of our party, consider that Mikheil Saakashvili deserves to be the party chairman unconditionally, but given the circumstances, this unfortunately is impossible,” Ugulava said in his letter.



In response to Ugulava’s statement, Saakashvili spoke on the need to “regroup” and to return to being an “all-peoples” party and “not an instrument of certain political groups.” “I propose to hold the convention with several thousand elected delegates, with wide representation of our heroic membership. I propose the election of a new chairperson and new members of the political council, from the people who were not responsible for misguided decisions in the last electoral campaigns and who will handle the existing challenges,” Saakashvili explained.



The confrontation was particularly salient in social networks, where Saakashvili’s supporters confronted those members of the party, who spoke in favor of electing a new chairperson and backed a more modest party convention with participation of 2158 delegates, accusing them of severing the party from Mikheil Saakashvili and its grassroots.



The political council’s November 30 decision to hold the congress with participation of 7 000 delegates, as ex-President Mikheil Saakashvili desired, did not end the dispute. Saakashvili continued publicly criticizing the opponents.



In his December 11 video address to the Free Zone activists, a UNM-affiliated youth group known for its frequent protest rallies, Saakashvili blamed the party “bureaucracy” for failing to recognize the efforts of party grassroots and added that this was “one of the reasons why UNM did not manage to defend the votes [in parliamentary elections].”



“Free Zone is not only a radical protest organization, it can also win elections – we saw this in Nasakirali. Generally, in all organizations, were the Free Zone activists were running, we had a better result. Therefore, in my opinion, you need to be strengthened, new people should be added,” Saakashvili told the activists announcing what could be the beginning of UNM’s transformation as a more vocal, protest-oriented movement.



UNM MP Gigi Tsereteli on the other hand, did not rule out the possibility of using the “European Georgia” party as an alternative political platform for the party leadership disloyal to Saakashvili, in conversation with Interpressnews agency on December 23.



The “European Georgia”, a nominal political party, which formally ran in coalition with the United National Movement in October 8 Parliamentary Elections, enjoys full privileges as a qualified political party under Georgian legislation and is chaired by Tsereteli’s father.