Georgian Energy Minister to Meet Executives of Gazprom Export and Inter RAO Again

Georgian Energy Minister Kakha Kaladze will again meet executives of Russia’s Gazprom Export and Inter RAO on December 23-24 in frames of his working visit to Minsk.

During the working meeting with Inter RAO planned for December 24, ten days after the previous meeting, the sides will discuss “electricity imports to Georgia and ongoing technical issues,” according to the Georgian Energy Ministry.

On December 23, Kaladze will continue annual negotiations with Gazprom Export in frames of the already existing agreement.

No agreement was made at the previous meeting with Russia’s Gazprom Export executives in Vienna on December 13.

Kaladze said that, just like a year before, Gazprom executives insisted on monetization of the gas transit fee from Russian exports to Armenia via Georgia. Kaladze added that the offer is “unacceptable” for the Georgian side.

Georgia rejected the terms offered by Gazprom last year and following lengthy negotiations an agreement was signed in April, under which Georgia maintained existing transit terms – 10% of gas transported through Georgia.