Armenian Defense Minister Visits Tbilisi
Civil Georgia, Tbilisi / 21 Dec.'16 / 15:57

Georgian Defense Minister Levan Izoria held talks with his visiting Armenian counterpart, Vigen Sargsyan and discussed the issues of bilateral defense cooperation.

The two ministers signed an agreement on bilateral military cooperation for 2017. Izoria signed similar agreement with Azerbaijan during his visit to Baku last week. 

The Georgian Defense Ministry said that at the meeting with his Armenian counterpart Izoria focused on education and offered Armenian militaries to undergo training at the Mountain Training School in Sachkhere, which was launched with the French assistance and which provides courses for the Georgian and partner nations’ military personnel.

“Historically, our countries have good neighborly and friendly relations. We, both, emphasized that these relations should further intensify in future. It is in the interests of our countries to have security and peace in the region and naturally, we will do our utmost to maintain and further strengthen this peace,” Minister Izoria said.

In frames of his visit, the Armenian Defense Minister also held talks with Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili. Good neighborly relations, defense cooperation of the two countries and regional security issues were discussed, according to the government’s office.  
