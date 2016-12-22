EU-Georgia Parliamentary Association Committee Meeting in Tbilisi

The Association Agreement does not constitute “a final goal” in the EU-Georgia relations and Tbilisi “may apply to become a member of the Union,” according to the joint statement released by the EU-Georgia Parliamentary Association Committee.

The third session of the committee, which is designed as a political body to provide scrutiny of implementation of the Association Agreement, was held in Tbilisi on December 19-20. The session was co-chaired by Tamar Khulordava, chairperson of the parliamentary committee for European integration, and Sajjad Karim, MEP from the UK.

“Recalling that the Association Agreement entered into force on July 1, 2076, the Co-Chairs reiterated that the Agreement does not constitute a final goal in EU-Georgia relations and pointed out that pursuant to Article 49 of the Treaty on the European Union, Georgia may apply to become a member of the Union provided that it respects human dignity, freedom, democracy, equality, the rule of law and human rights’ including the rights of persons belonging to minorities,” the joint statement reads.

The co-chairs acknowledged “effective implementation” of the Association Agreement and welcomed holding of the third EU-Georgia Association Council meeting.

MP Tamar Khulordava of Georgian Dream – Democratic Georgia noted at a joint news briefing that the Association Agreement “is not the peak of our ambitions and the last stop,” where Georgia wants to get in terms of EU integration. “We have far reaching plans,” she added.

The co-chairs also welcomed “the progress” achieved in December in terms of Georgia’s visa liberalisation. The head of the European Parliament’s delegation welcomed the decision made on December 20 on behalf of the EU Council and expressed hope that this process, which has now moved to the European Parliament, will end with voting in early 2017.



“I hope that we will finally arrive at the point that demonstrates itself to be absolutely momentous in terms of EU-Georgian relations. We value the fact that Georgia has long given a commitment to its declared European future and we will continue to invest in that,” Sajjad Karim said on December 20.

The co-chairs took note of “intensified anti-western propaganda” in Georgia and the EU, and underlined the importance of joint efforts in countering anti-Western propaganda.

Regarding the future orientations of the PAC proceedings, the Co-Chairs agreed that it ought to focus on the Association Agenda for 2017-2020.

A wide range of issues where parliamentarians, together, would examine further progress in AA/DCFTA implementation should include, inter alia: strengthening the stability, independence and effectiveness of institutions guaranteeing democracy, the rule of law and respect for human rights; continuing reforms in the criminal justice system; reinforcing the independence and professionalism of media; taking effective steps for transforming the labor inspection into a fully-fledged effective mechanism; taking steps to increase balanced gender representation in all branches of government.

The sides also agreed to hold the next session of the EU-Georgia Parliamentary Association Committee, which gathers biannually, in Strasbourg on February 15-16.

During the two-day visit, the European Parliament’s delegation will meet with President Giorgi Margvelashvili, Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili, Parliamentary Chairman Irakli Kobakhidze and Foreign Minister Mikheil Janelidze.