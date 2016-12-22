About Civil.ge
Eng | Geo | Rus
Last updated: 15:05 - 22 Dec.'16
RSS
Mobile
Twitter
Facebook
EU Council Confirms Agreement on Visa Liberalisation for Georgia
Civil Georgia, Tbilisi / 20 Dec.'16 / 18:40

On December 20, the EU Permanent Representatives Committee (Coreper) confirmed, on behalf of the Council, the agreement with the European Parliament on visa liberalisation for Georgia.

According to the agreement reached on December 13, the visa free regime will be enforced for Georgian citizens simultaneously with the visa suspension mechanism, which has already been approved by the European Parliament and needs to be formally approved by the EU Council.

“The Council has demonstrated its strong commitment to visa-free travel for Georgian citizens, taking into account Georgia’s hard work,” Robert Kaliňák, Minister for the Interior of Slovakia and President of the Council, said on December 20.

“The Presidency believes that the path of credible reforms is the right one and should be encouraged. It was the recent upgrade of the suspension mechanism that allowed us to inject a new momentum into talks on visa liberalisation with countries fulfilling all criteria,” he said.

Now the regulation will be submitted to the European Parliament, after voting by the European Parliament’s Committee on Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs (LIBE). The sessions at the LIBE committee and the European Parliament will be resumed in January, 2017.

The Georgian Foreign Ministry welcomed the EU Council’s decision as “yet another step ahead” and expressed hope that “the remaining legislative procedures will be finalized in the near future.”

Parliament´s rapporteur, Mariya Gabriel posted on her Twitter a letter received from the EU Council on December 15, according to which the Council will spare no effort to minimize the time needed for the entry of visa suspension mechanism into force. The letter also reads that “the revised suspension mechanism is a most important instrument in its own right. The link to the visa liberalisation processes regarding Georgia and Ukraine only increases the urgency which the Presidency attaches to that file”.

According to the same letter, “the desired effect of actually lifting visa obligation currently applying to Georgian citizens will however occur only simultaneously with the entry into force of the revised suspension mechanism. At the same time, the Presidency has received the mandate for negotiations on the proposal of visa liberalization for Ukraine on the understanding that trilogies would not commence before the adoption of the revised suspension mechanism.” Georgia successfully completed this stage on December 13.
Latest News
22 Dec.'16 15:05
Court Finds Former Interior Ministry Official Guilty
Data Akhalaia was sentenced in absentia to 12 years in jail. 
21 Dec.'16 18:59
Parliament Approves Amendment to 2016 State Budget
Along with other amendments, funding of the Defense Ministry will increase by GEL 80.4 million.
21 Dec.'16 15:57
Armenian Defense Minister Visits Tbilisi
Levan Izoria and Vigen Sargsyan signed an agreement on bilateral military cooperation for 2017.
21 Dec.'16 14:33
EU-Georgia Parliamentary Association Committee Meeting in Tbilisi
The co-chairs said in a joint statement that “Georgia may apply to become a member of the Union.”
20 Dec.'16 18:40
EU Council Confirms Agreement on Visa Liberalisation for Georgia
“The Council has demonstrated its strong commitment to visa-free travel for Georgian citizens,” the President of the Council said.
20 Dec.'16 17:40
Central Bank Sells USD 40 Million
Despite the bank’s intervention, GEL fell to 2.7831 against USD on Tuesday.
20 Dec.'16 15:17
NBG Comments on Lari Depreciation
Georgian national currency, lari (GEL) fell to 2.7412 against USD on Monday.
20 Dec.'16 14:17
Belarus Foreign Minister Visits Georgia
The Embassy of Belarus is expected to be opened in Tbilisi during Makei’s two-day working visit.
20 Dec.'16 13:24
Georgian Leaders Condemn Berlin Attack
Margvelashvili and Kvirikashvili expressed regret over the tragedy at a Christmas market in Berlin.
20 Dec.'16 12:46
Adjara Supreme Council Approves Region’s New Government
14 lawmakers voted in favor of the cabinet line-up presented by the head of Adjara’s government.

About Civil Georgia
Civil.Ge © 2001-2016, Daily News Online
Registered office: 2 Dolidze Str, 4-th Floor.
69