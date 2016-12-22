About Civil.ge
Eng | Geo | Rus
Last updated: 15:05 - 22 Dec.'16
RSS
Mobile
Twitter
Facebook
Central Bank Sells USD 40 Million
Civil Georgia, Tbilisi / 20 Dec.'16 / 17:40

The National Bank of Georgia sold USD 40 million at a foreign currency auction on December 20 to support lari (GEL), Georgia’s national currency.

Despite the intervention, GEL fell again and reached 2.7831 against USD on Tuesday. GEL was trading at 2.7412 against dollar a day earlier. Exchange kiosks in Tbilisi were selling dollar for about GEL 2.81-2.82 as of Tuesday. 

In a statement released on Tuesday, the National Bank said that the reason for lari’s recent depreciation against U.S. dollar is the combination of fundamental factors (global appreciation of USD, depreciation of Turkish Lira) and expectations. It also noted that despite the fundamental factors, the current exchange rate depreciated by more than what rational expectations would suggest.

The National Bank last intervened on the currency market on October 12 – since then the Georgian currency has lost 19% of its value against dollar.

Since the start of 2016, NBG sold a total of USD 280 million and bought USD 278.35 million in 24 currency market interventions.

Gross international reserves stood at USD 2.779 billion as of November, up from USD 2.760 billion a month earlier and from USD 2.479 billion a year earlier.
Latest News
22 Dec.'16 15:05
Court Finds Former Interior Ministry Official Guilty
Data Akhalaia was sentenced in absentia to 12 years in jail. 
21 Dec.'16 18:59
Parliament Approves Amendment to 2016 State Budget
Along with other amendments, funding of the Defense Ministry will increase by GEL 80.4 million.
21 Dec.'16 15:57
Armenian Defense Minister Visits Tbilisi
Levan Izoria and Vigen Sargsyan signed an agreement on bilateral military cooperation for 2017.
21 Dec.'16 14:33
EU-Georgia Parliamentary Association Committee Meeting in Tbilisi
The co-chairs said in a joint statement that “Georgia may apply to become a member of the Union.”
20 Dec.'16 18:40
EU Council Confirms Agreement on Visa Liberalisation for Georgia
“The Council has demonstrated its strong commitment to visa-free travel for Georgian citizens,” the President of the Council said.
20 Dec.'16 17:40
Central Bank Sells USD 40 Million
Despite the bank’s intervention, GEL fell to 2.7831 against USD on Tuesday.
20 Dec.'16 15:17
NBG Comments on Lari Depreciation
Georgian national currency, lari (GEL) fell to 2.7412 against USD on Monday.
20 Dec.'16 14:17
Belarus Foreign Minister Visits Georgia
The Embassy of Belarus is expected to be opened in Tbilisi during Makei’s two-day working visit.
20 Dec.'16 13:24
Georgian Leaders Condemn Berlin Attack
Margvelashvili and Kvirikashvili expressed regret over the tragedy at a Christmas market in Berlin.
20 Dec.'16 12:46
Adjara Supreme Council Approves Region’s New Government
14 lawmakers voted in favor of the cabinet line-up presented by the head of Adjara’s government.

About Civil Georgia
Civil.Ge © 2001-2016, Daily News Online
Registered office: 2 Dolidze Str, 4-th Floor.
55