Belarus Foreign Minister Visits Georgia

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus Vladimir Makei, who is paying a working visit to Georgia, met his Georgian counterpart, Mikheil Janelidze and President Giorgi Margvelashvili on December 20.

During his two-day visit, the Foreign Minister will also hold talks with Parliamentary Chairman Irakli Kobakhidze and Georgian Patriarch Ilia II.

“The sides will discuss a broad range of issues on political and economic cooperation, as well as the issue of increasing Belarusian exports, interactions in international organizations and cooperation in the humanitarian sphere,” the Belarus Foreign Ministry reported.

The Embassy of Belarus will be opened in Tbilisi during Makei’s visit. This issue was first raised during the visit of President Alexander Lukashenko to Tbilisi in April, 2015. Georgia opened its embassy to Belarus in 2007.

The Georgian Foreign Ministry said that the Belarus Foreign Minister will also visit the village of Khurvaleti on the administrative boundary line with breakaway South Ossetia.