Last updated: 15:05 - 22 Dec.'16
Georgian Leaders Condemn Berlin Attack
Civil Georgia, Tbilisi / 20 Dec.'16 / 13:24

Georgian President Giorgi Margvelashvili and Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili expressed regret over the tragedy in Berlin, where a truck ploughed into a crowd at a Christmas market, killing at least 12 people and injuring 48.

“We convey our condolences and stand by the victims and their families,” President Margvelashvili said.

“I am shocked by what happened and I would like to convey my deepest condolences to the families of the deceased,” PM Kvirikashvili said in his message. “The civilized world is not afraid of threats. We are not terrified with this cruelty. I am confident that through our joint efforts we can make the world a more peaceful place where every single person will enjoy a life free of fear.”
