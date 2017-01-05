MP Sergo Ratiani stated that the party congress is being organized in violation of party statute.
Parliamentary Speaker said that four months would be enough for “fundamental” constitutional revision.
Latest News
09 Jan.'17 17:43
Energy Minister Says No Deal Yet on Gas Transit Terms with Gazprom
Talks will continue as no deal was reached on transit terms of Russian gas to Armenia.
09 Jan.'17 16:40
Israeli President Visits Georgia
Reuven Rivlin discussed bilateral relations and issues of cooperation with President and PM.
09 Jan.'17 13:41
Georgian Foreign Minister to Visit Turkey
Janelidze will meet the Turkish leadership during his visit on January 9-10.
08 Jan.'17 00:11
Updated: Rustavi 2 Director General Assaulted
Rati Gachechiladze, son of the former opposition figure, was detained.
07 Jan.'17 20:45
Trump Organization Ends Development of Trump Tower in Batumi
“Trump” name was to be used under a license deal concluded with Donald Trump’s property developer.
07 Jan.'17 18:31
Georgian Orthodox Church Leader’s Christmas Epistle
Illia II spoke on the divine law and the state law during his Christmas epistle on January 6.
07 Jan.'17 14:36
GEL Depreciates Further Against USD, EUR
Georgian national currency, lari (GEL) fell to 2.7674 per U.S. dollar.
06 Jan.'17 19:07
Gigi Ugulava Released from Prison
Tbilisi Court of Appeals shortened Ugulava’s sentence by three years and three months.
06 Jan.'17 17:53
New Head of Public Broadcaster Elected
Vasil Maglaperidze became GPB’s new director general for a six-year term.
06 Jan.'17 11:27
International Arrivals Up by 7.6% in 2016
Visits to Georgia by foreign citizens reached 6,350,825 in 2016, according to the Interior Ministry.
The Clarion
21 Nov.'2016
Brief: EU`s imperfect Eastern expertise (.pdf)
19 Nov.'2016
Brief: Czech counter-propaganda lessons (.pdf)
29 Oct.'2016
Name the Culprit!
10 Oct.'2016
Elections: making do with the crew
Latest Multimedia
09 Jan.'17 22:26
Christmas Procession, Alilo
24 Dec.'16 00:46
2016 in Pictures
14 Oct.'16 19:57
Elections
03 Sep.'16 18:40
Activists Rally for Green Spaces in Tbilisi
