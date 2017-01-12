UNM Leaders leave the party and announce plans for a new political movement.
Parliamentary Speaker said that four months would be enough for “fundamental” constitutional revision.
16 Jan.'17 16:11
NDI-Commissioned Public Opinion Survey
Part of the public opinion poll involving political rankings will be published on Wednesday.
15 Jan.'17 14:21
De Facto South Ossetian Leader on New Defense Agreement with Russia
Leonid Tibilov says that the breakaway region will maintain its armed forces.
13 Jan.'17 22:53
UNM’s Parliamentary Faction Changes its Head, Name
The parliamentary faction was renamed to European Georgia and will be led by MP Sergo Ratiani.
13 Jan.'17 15:53
Gazprom Comments on New Transit Terms with Georgia
The parties agreed to shift to currency transactions for reimbursing the transit services,” Gazprom says.
13 Jan.'17 14:46
Georgian Foreign Minister Visits Lithuania
Mikheil Janelidze will speak at the Snow Meeting, an annual security conference hosted by Lithuanian MFA.
12 Jan.'17 18:25
Saakashvili Reacts to UNM Split
“The rule of losers is over,” Saakashvili said on the departure of some of the UNM leaders.
12 Jan.'17 18:11
Abkhazia to Face Electricity Supply Problems, Georgian Officials Say
Georgian Energy Minister Kakha Kaladze plans to meet Abkhaz officials over Enguri HPP.
12 Jan.'17 17:14
CSOs Call For Disclosing New Agreement with Gazprom
The Coalition for Euro-Atlantic Georgia claims that new transit terms “worsen the country’s energy security.”
12 Jan.'17 15:38
United National Movement Splits
UNM Leaders leave the party and announce plans for a new political movement.
12 Jan.'17 14:45
John Kerry Meets Georgian Deputy Foreign Minister during Stopover in Tbilisi
Kerry’s plane made a technical stop at Tbilisi International Airport on January 12.
21 Nov.'2016
Brief: EU`s imperfect Eastern expertise (.pdf)
19 Nov.'2016
Brief: Czech counter-propaganda lessons (.pdf)
29 Oct.'2016
Name the Culprit!
10 Oct.'2016
Elections: making do with the crew
09 Jan.'17 22:26
Christmas Procession, Alilo
24 Dec.'16 00:46
2016 in Pictures
14 Oct.'16 19:57
Elections
03 Sep.'16 18:40
Activists Rally for Green Spaces in Tbilisi
