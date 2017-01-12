UNM Leaders leave the party and announce plans for a new political movement.
Parliamentary Speaker said that four months would be enough for “fundamental” constitutional revision.
21 Jan.'17 23:13
PM Kvirikashvili Concludes Visit to Switzerland
Giorgi Kvirikashvili attended the World Economic Forum in Davos.
21 Jan.'17 22:58
Georgian President, PM Send Congratulatory Messages to President Trump
President Giorgi Margvelashvili invited the new U.S. President to Georgia.
20 Jan.'17 20:24
UNM Elects New Leaders at Party Congress
The party chairman’s post remains vacant; Nika Melia was elected the head of the political council.
20 Jan.'17 19:57
Kvirikashvili: ‘Nothing To Celebrate in Transit Agreement with Gazprom’
PM Kvirikashvili said that Georgia defended its interests and “achieved the best result possible.”
20 Jan.'17 17:12
Georgian Ambassador to U.S. to Attend Trump’s Inauguration
Ambassador Davit Bakradze will attend all official inauguration events.
20 Jan.'17 16:33
Venice Commission President Visits Georgia
Buquicchio held meetings on the ongoing constitutional reform process.
20 Jan.'17 15:24
Energy Minister Responds to Gazprom Outcry
Kakha Kaladze stressed that the government took “rational and correct steps” in Gazprom negotiations.
20 Jan.'17 14:46
Georgian PM Meets Ukrainian President in Davos
Giorgi Kvirikashvili also held talks with his Croatian and Serbian counterparts.
19 Jan.'17 16:06
NATO Military Committee Holds Session on Georgia
Georgia’s Chief of Staff Vladimer Chachibaia attended the session of the Military Committee.
19 Jan.'17 14:16
Spanish PM Expresses “Growing Interest” in Georgia at Talks with Kvirikashvili
During his visit to Madrid the Georgian Prime Minister also met King Felipe VI.
21 Nov.'2016
Brief: EU`s imperfect Eastern expertise (.pdf)
Brief: EU`s imperfect Eastern expertise (.pdf)
19 Nov.'2016
Brief: Czech counter-propaganda lessons (.pdf)
Brief: Czech counter-propaganda lessons (.pdf)
29 Oct.'2016
Name the Culprit!
Name the Culprit!
10 Oct.'2016
Elections: making do with the crew
Elections: making do with the crew
20 Jan.'17 18:31
Congress of the United National Movement, Tbilisi, Georgia
09 Jan.'17 22:26
Christmas Procession, Alilo
24 Dec.'16 00:46
2016 in Pictures
14 Oct.'16 19:57
Elections
