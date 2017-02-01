About Civil.ge
The new US Administration challenges conventional thinking in Georgia.
01 Feb.'17 17:18
UNM Loses 35 Sakrebulo Members After Split, the Party Says
UNM retains 241 members of local councils.
01 Feb.'17 15:48
Freedom House: Georgia Remains ‘Partly Free’
Georgia’s rating in both political rights and civil liberties categories remained unchanged.
01 Feb.'17 14:46
Georgia Sends Platoon to EU’s Mission in Central African Republic
Georgian soldiers will serve alongside French troops in the Central African Republic.
01 Feb.'17 13:37
Moscow and Tbilisi to Supply Electricity to Abkhazia
Enguri hydropower plant, Abkhazia’s main energy supplier, will be stopped for repairs from February 15.
01 Feb.'17 11:26
Abkhaz Language Classes Open in Two Batumi Schools
“It is our duty to preserve the Abkhaz language, identity and culture,” the State Minister said.
31 Jan.'17 16:59
President, CSOs Slam GDDG Amendments to Surveillance Regulations
A new agency under the State Security Service will conduct surveillance activities.
31 Jan.'17 13:47
Georgia Appoints New Ambassadors to Canada, Republic of Korea, Kazakhstan
President Giorgi Margvelashvili appointed three new ambassadors on January 30.
31 Jan.'17 12:45
CoE Secretary General Visits Georgia
Thorbjørn Jagland met Georgian leaders and spoke on access to Abkhazia and South Ossetia.
30 Jan.'17 17:12
Former UNM Members Unveil Political Plans, Change Party Name
European Georgia was renamed to ‘the Movement for Freedom-European Georgia.’
30 Jan.'17 15:21
Defense Minister Explores ‘Total Defense’ Concept During Finland, Sweden, Estonia Tour
Georgian Defense Minister Levan Izoria visited Finland, Sweden and Estonia on January 23-28.
