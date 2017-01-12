UNM Leaders leave the party and announce plans for a new political movement.
Parliamentary Speaker said that four months would be enough for “fundamental” constitutional revision.
Latest News
29 Jan.'17 01:07
Margvelashvili Pardons MoD Officials Convicted in ‘Cable Case’
President Giorgi Margvelashvili pardoned five formed Defense Ministry officials on January 27.
28 Jan.'17 18:46
Ukraine Releases Former Georgian Serviceman Wanted by Russia
Giorgi Tsertsvadze is wanted by the Russian Federation on charges of alleged murder in 2003.
27 Jan.'17 16:37
Court Reduces Prison Terms for Former MoD Officials
Appeals Court re-qualified embezzlement charges of five former MoD officials.
27 Jan.'17 12:22
Gali Residents Protest Crossing Point Closure
De facto Abkhaz authorities plan to close two out of four crossing points.
26 Jan.'17 13:42
PACE Committee Rejects Georgian Nominees to the European Court of Human Rights
Three candidates were rejected by the Committee on the Election of Judges.
25 Jan.'17 17:39
Georgia in TI’s 2016 Corruption Perception Index
Georgia’s score in TI’s annual Corruption Perception Index (CPI) has slightly improved.
25 Jan.'17 17:02
Central Bank Increases Key Rate to 6.75%
The National Bank plans to increase the key rate to 7% within the next two quarters.
25 Jan.'17 16:11
Georgia in PACE Resolution on ‘Media Freedom in Europe’
PACE calls for strengthening media independence and diversity.
25 Jan.'17 12:57
European Georgia Files for EPP Membership
EPP President Joseph Daul called on PM Kvirikashvili for “immediate release of political prisoners.”
24 Jan.'17 22:35
President Vetoes Judicial Bill
Margvelashvili said that some provisions contradict the principle of impartial judiciary.
The Clarion
21 Nov.'2016
Brief: EU`s imperfect Eastern expertise (.pdf)
Brief: EU`s imperfect Eastern expertise (.pdf)
19 Nov.'2016
Brief: Czech counter-propaganda lessons (.pdf)
Brief: Czech counter-propaganda lessons (.pdf)
29 Oct.'2016
Name the Culprit!
Name the Culprit!
10 Oct.'2016
Elections: making do with the crew
Elections: making do with the crew
Latest Multimedia
20 Jan.'17 18:31
Congress of the United National Movement, Tbilisi, Georgia
09 Jan.'17 22:26
Christmas Procession, Alilo
24 Dec.'16 00:46
2016 in Pictures
14 Oct.'16 19:57
Elections
Weather
|
Currency