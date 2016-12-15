About Civil.ge
Last updated: 19:01 - 30 Dec.'16
15 Dec '16
19:21
Parliamentary Speaker said that four months would be enough for “fundamental” constitutional revision.
27 Nov '16
23:06
Parliament confirmed late on November 26 new cabinet and its program with 110 votes to 19.  
30 Dec.'16 19:01
Kvirikashvili, Poroshenko Agree ‘to Intensify Political Dialogue’
Georgian PM held a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President on December 30.
30 Dec.'16 18:25
South Ossetia Mulls Referendum on Renaming the Breakaway Region
South Ossetian leader announced that the referendum on renaming South Ossetia will be held in April, 2017.
30 Dec.'16 17:56
Parliament Adopts Resolution on Foreign Policy
The GDDG-sponsored resolution was backed by UNM; the Alliance of Patriots did not participate in voting.
30 Dec.'16 15:13
GDP Growth 2% in November – Preliminary Data
Economy grows 2.4% in the first eleven months of 2016, according to Geostat.
30 Dec.'16 13:52
Georgia to Pledge $100,000 to Syria
Georgian Foreign Minister said that the financial assistance would be transferred through the UN.
30 Dec.'16 13:15
Serbia to Lift Visa Restrictions for Georgian Citizens
Serbia plans to introduce a visa-free regime for citizens of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Georgia.
29 Dec.'16 18:44
Legislative Amendments on Judicial Reform Approved
The Parliament approved the package of bills known as the “third wave of the judicial reforms.”
29 Dec.'16 18:37
Parliament Sets up Ad Hoc Commission on Restoration of Territorial Integrity
The 14-member commission will be composed later.
29 Dec.'16 17:13
Georgian PM: We Have Established Contacts with Trump Administration
Georgian Foreign Minister Mikheil Janelidze said that he had a telephone conversation with Michael Flynn.
29 Dec.'16 14:13
15 Candidates Apply for Public TV Head’s Vacant Post
The deadline for receiving applications expired on December 28.
24 Dec.'16 00:46
2016 in Pictures
14 Oct.'16 19:57
Elections
03 Sep.'16 18:40
Activists Rally for Green Spaces in Tbilisi
02 Aug.'16 09:34
Tbilisi Open Air 2016
