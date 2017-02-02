About Civil.ge
02 Feb '17
14:49
European Parliament approved the law enabling Georgian citizens to travel to the EU without a visa.
01 Feb '17
12:30
The new US Administration challenges conventional thinking in Georgia.
04 Feb.'17 11:20
Austrian Foreign Minister Visits Georgia
Sebastian Kurz met President Margvelashvili, PM Kvirikashvili and Foreign Minister Janelidze.
03 Feb.'17 22:08
Abkhaz, South Ossetian De Facto Officials Reject Tbilisi’s EU Visa Liberalization Offer
European Parliament voted in favor of granting the visa free regime to Georgia on February 2.
03 Feb.'17 20:16
Russian Troops Put on ‘Highest Level of Combat Readiness’ in Breakaway S. Ossetia
Alexander Dvornikov, Commander of Russia’s Southern Military District, inspected the military drills.
03 Feb.'17 16:56
New Governor of Shida Kartli Region Appointed
PM Giorgi Kvirikashvili appointed Kakha Samkharadze as the new governor of Shida Kartli region.
03 Feb.'17 16:28
Gigi Ugulava on Past Mistakes, Political Plans, Differences between UNM, European Georgia
Ugulava and majority of UNM MPs left the party on January 12 and established a new political movement.
03 Feb.'17 13:34
EU, Georgian Officials Take to Twitter to Celebrate European Parliament’s Visa Free Vote
European Parliament endorsed the visa waiver proposal for Georgia at its plenary vote on February 2.
02 Feb.'17 16:45
President, CSOs, Opposition Groups Continue Criticizing Government on Gazprom Deal
Energy Ministry refused to disclose the agreement details.
02 Feb.'17 14:49
European Union Grants Visa Free Regime to Georgia
European Parliament approved the law enabling Georgian citizens to travel to the EU without a visa.
01 Feb.'17 17:18
UNM Loses 35 Sakrebulo Members After Split, the Party Says
UNM retains 241 members of local councils.
01 Feb.'17 15:48
Freedom House: Georgia Remains ‘Partly Free’
Georgia’s rating in both political rights and civil liberties categories remained unchanged.
20 Jan.'17 18:31
Congress of the United National Movement, Tbilisi, Georgia
09 Jan.'17 22:26
Christmas Procession, Alilo
24 Dec.'16 00:46
2016 in Pictures
14 Oct.'16 19:57
Elections
