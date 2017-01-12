UNM Leaders leave the party and announce plans for a new political movement.
Parliamentary Speaker said that four months would be enough for “fundamental” constitutional revision.
Latest News
26 Jan.'17 13:42
PACE Committee Rejects Georgian Nominees to the European Court of Human Rights
Three candidates were rejected by the Committee on the Election of Judges.
25 Jan.'17 17:39
Georgia in TI’s 2016 Corruption Perception Index
Georgia’s score in TI’s annual Corruption Perception Index (CPI) has slightly improved.
25 Jan.'17 17:02
Central Bank Increases Key Rate to 6.75%
The National Bank plans to increase the key rate to 7% within the next two quarters.
25 Jan.'17 16:11
Georgia in PACE Resolution on ‘Media Freedom in Europe’
PACE calls for strengthening media independence and diversity.
25 Jan.'17 12:57
European Georgia Files for EPP Membership
EPP President Joseph Daul called on PM Kvirikashvili for “immediate release of political prisoners.”
24 Jan.'17 22:35
President Vetoes Judicial Bill
Margvelashvili said that some provisions contradict the principle of impartial judiciary.
24 Jan.'17 15:31
PM Kvirikashvili on U.S.-Georgia Relations
Giorgi Kvirikashvili said that Georgia will continue close cooperation with the new U.S. administration.
23 Jan.'17 23:06
One More GDDG Parliamentary Faction Established
The Georgian Dream – Greens faction will be led by MP Giorgi Gachechiladze.
23 Jan.'17 21:46
GDDG Names MP Manana Kobakhidze as Constitutional Court Judge Nominee
Kobakhidze will fill the vacant post for a 10-year term, if she obtains parliamentary endorsement.
23 Jan.'17 18:01
Opposition Groups Pressure Government on Gazprom Deal
The parliamentary minority requested to schedule political debates for February 8.
The Clarion
21 Nov.'2016
Brief: EU`s imperfect Eastern expertise (.pdf)
Brief: EU`s imperfect Eastern expertise (.pdf)
19 Nov.'2016
Brief: Czech counter-propaganda lessons (.pdf)
Brief: Czech counter-propaganda lessons (.pdf)
29 Oct.'2016
Name the Culprit!
Name the Culprit!
10 Oct.'2016
Elections: making do with the crew
Elections: making do with the crew
Latest Multimedia
20 Jan.'17 18:31
Congress of the United National Movement, Tbilisi, Georgia
09 Jan.'17 22:26
Christmas Procession, Alilo
24 Dec.'16 00:46
2016 in Pictures
14 Oct.'16 19:57
Elections
Weather
|
Currency